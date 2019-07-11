UrduPoint.com
23 Lawbreakers Including Three Gamblers, Six For Running Illegal Petrol, LPG Agencies Arrested

Thu 11th July 2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested 23 lawbreakers including three gamblers and six for running illegal petrol and LPG agencies besides recovering 7300 grams hashish, 60 litres liquor, a Kalashnikov with 10 rounds, a 30 bore pistol, Rs 6200 cash stake money, three mobile phones, 120 liters petrol and other items from them.

According to a police spokesman, Chontra police held Nadeem for having 4430 grams hashish. Saddar Baroni police rounded up Khizar for possessing 320 grams hashish and Ghulam Mujtaba on recovery of 350 grams hashish.

Mandra police held Kawish for carrying 700 grams hashish while New Town police arrested Tariq and recovered 800 grams hashish.

Other accused were sent behind the bars for having drugs, liquor and weapons.

Pirwadhai police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Chatti graveyard area in its jurisdiction and netted Najeebullah, Amjad and Fakhir Hussain and recovered Rs 6200 cash stake money and three mobile phones from their possession.

Meanwhile, Rawat police conducted raids and arrested Ashraf, Adnan, Tayyab and Rizwan for running illegal LPG agencies while Race Course police rounded up Fakhir, owner of illegal petrol agency. Morgah police also arrested Sardar and recovered 120 litres petrol.

