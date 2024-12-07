23 Medals, 230 Degrees Awarded In Medical University Convocation.
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) In the 6th convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana held at Main Areja Campus on Saturday where, 23 medals were given for best performance in the convocation and overall female students got 21 medals while the male students managed to get only two medals.
Special Memorial Awards Convocation 2024 Prof Wazir Muhammad Shaikh Memorial Award Medicine. Dr Erum CMC, Prof Noor Ahmed Baloch Memorial Award In Surgery by Department Of Urology.
Dr Sana Anwar CMC, Prof Ghulam Rasool Qureshi Memorial Award in Pathology by Prof Hakim Ali Abro, Adnan Mahar GMMC.
Prof Dr Ali Akbar Siyal memorial Award for Best Researcher by Institute Of Pharmacy, Urooj Fatima Institute of Pharmacy.
Beside this 230 students got their degrees in convocation ceremony from Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana Prof, Dr Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of Women University of Sukkur Pro, Dr Tahmina Nagaraj and Vice Chancellor of University of Larkano Prof Dr Usman kerio.
In the Convocation all Deans of faculty members, syndicate members, Students parents, Doctors and official staff were present.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Distribution of CM Livestock Cards starts in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
6 arrested over smog SOPs violations22 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operations against terrorists22 minutes ago
-
2 martyrs families given homes32 minutes ago
-
Over Rs. 2.14bn spent on welfare initiatives for police this year32 minutes ago
-
FIA busts Hawala Hundi gang32 minutes ago
-
Police centres address 96pc complaints this year42 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to remove weeds from wheat crop42 minutes ago
-
NACTA holds a two-day Peace Poster Exhibition52 minutes ago
-
Gold rates declines52 minutes ago
-
142 policemen martyred in 636 terrorism incidents, 739 terrorists arrested in 2,981 operations: CTD52 minutes ago
-
Lahore stands second in pollution ranking1 hour ago