23 Medals, 230 Degrees Awarded In Medical University Convocation.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2024 | 08:20 PM

23 medals, 230 degrees awarded in Medical University Convocation.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) In the 6th convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana held at Main Areja Campus on Saturday where, 23 medals were given for best performance in the convocation and overall female students got 21 medals while the male students managed to get only two medals.

Special Memorial Awards Convocation 2024 Prof Wazir Muhammad Shaikh Memorial Award Medicine. Dr Erum CMC, Prof Noor Ahmed Baloch Memorial Award In Surgery by Department Of Urology.

Dr Sana Anwar CMC, Prof Ghulam Rasool Qureshi Memorial Award in Pathology by Prof Hakim Ali Abro, Adnan Mahar GMMC.

Prof Dr Ali Akbar Siyal memorial Award for Best Researcher by Institute Of Pharmacy, Urooj Fatima Institute of Pharmacy.

Beside this 230 students got their degrees in convocation ceremony from Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana Prof, Dr Nusrat Shah, Vice Chancellor of Women University of Sukkur Pro, Dr Tahmina Nagaraj and Vice Chancellor of University of Larkano Prof Dr Usman kerio.

In the Convocation all Deans of faculty members, syndicate members, Students parents, Doctors and official staff were present.

