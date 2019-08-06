23 milkmen arrested for profiteering, poor cleanliness conditions in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar arrested 23 persons in crackdown against milkmen for charging more than official rate from the people, poor cleanliness conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 23 persons in crackdown against milkmen for charging more than official rate from the people, poor cleanliness conditions. The district administration has launched special campaign against profiteering milkmen, In this connection, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-III, Hamid Gigyani checked the milk shops at University Road and Tehkal while AAC Town-II, Mina Zahir carried out inspection on Dalazak Road and Charsadda

The AAC Town-IV, Syed Ayub Shah carried out checking of milk shops at Kohat Road and Phandu while AAC Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar also checked milk shops in different markets of Hayatabad. AAC Town-I, Asif Iqbal inspected milk shops in Faqirabad and different areas of the city.

During the crackdown the officials of the district administration arrested 23 milkmen for profiteering, lack of official price-list and poor cleanliness conditions.