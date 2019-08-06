UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

23 Milkmen Arrested For Profiteering, Poor Cleanliness Conditions In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:09 PM

23 milkmen arrested for profiteering, poor cleanliness conditions in Peshawar

District administration Peshawar arrested 23 persons in crackdown against milkmen for charging more than official rate from the people, poor cleanliness conditions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 23 persons in crackdown against milkmen for charging more than official rate from the people, poor cleanliness conditions. The district administration has launched special campaign against profiteering milkmen, In this connection, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Mohammad Ali Asghar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Town-III, Hamid Gigyani checked the milk shops at University Road and Tehkal while AAC Town-II, Mina Zahir carried out inspection on Dalazak Road and Charsadda Road.

The AAC Town-IV, Syed Ayub Shah carried out checking of milk shops at Kohat Road and Phandu while AAC Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Rizwana Dar also checked milk shops in different markets of Hayatabad. AAC Town-I, Asif Iqbal inspected milk shops in Faqirabad and different areas of the city.

During the crackdown the officials of the district administration arrested 23 milkmen for profiteering, lack of official price-list and poor cleanliness conditions.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Road Kohat Charsadda Market From

Recent Stories

Taipei Mayor Launches New Party Ahead of January E ..

48 seconds ago

India is baffled by US Presidents statement of med ..

49 seconds ago

Brazil inmate found dead after foiled escape disgu ..

51 seconds ago

Man kills son for 'making noise' in Sialkot

54 seconds ago

Ohio Governor Proposes New Law to Take Firearms Fr ..

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister urges world to act soon lest Kashmi ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.