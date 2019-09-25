23 million e-challans issued in one year

The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) completed one year of e-challaning through cameras in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) completed one year of e-challaning through cameras in the provincial capital.

More than 23 million electronic challans have been issued by the authority during first year.

According to the PSCA, 200 million rupees fine was deposited in national exchequer in the form of E-challans payment. One million cars, 1.2 million motorcycles and more than a million commercial vehicles were issued e-challan during this period.

On the successful completion of project's first year, a cake cutting ceremony was arranged at the PSCA headquarter where Managing Director Ali Amir Malik, Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan and Chief Administration Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan expressed their views and congratulated the team.

Ali Amir Malik said that accidents and causalities had considerably reduced due to an effective traffic management and e-challans during this year.

Akbar Nasir Khan congratulated all the team on the successful merit based operations of e-challaning project.