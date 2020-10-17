UrduPoint.com
23 More Corona Cases Reported In Balochistan

Sat 17th October 2020

23 more corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :About 23 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15644 in the province on Friday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 289878 people were screened for the virus till October 16, out of which 23 more were reported positive.

As many as 15299 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 146 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

