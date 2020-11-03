23 more corona cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :About 23 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 15977 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 333499 people were screened for the virus till November 02, out of which 23 more were reported positive.

As many as 15591affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 152 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.