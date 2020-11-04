UrduPoint.com
23 More Corona Cases Surfaced In Balochistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

23 more corona cases surfaced in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :About 23 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 16000 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 336536 people were screened for the virus till November 03, out of which 23 more were reported positive.

As many as 15619 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 152 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

