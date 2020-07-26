UrduPoint.com
23 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :About 23 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 11601 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 133569 people were screened for the virus till July 26, out of which 23 more were reported positive.

As many as 9976 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

