23 more die of Corona in KP, 312 new cases reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) claimed 23 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 312 new cases reported in the province during last 24 hours, said Corona updates shared by Health Department here on Monday.

With 23 more deaths, tally from the disease has climbed to 5130 while 312 fresh cases have reached the number of active Corona cases in the province to 7981 and overall cases to 165512.

During the same period 303 patients have also been recovered from the disease which reached the number of recovered to 152401.

A total of 8163 Corona tests were conducted the period out of which 312 have been proved positive for the virus.