23 More Positive For COVID-19 Reported In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

23 more positive for COVID-19 reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :About 23 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 18028 in the province on Thursday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 443426 people were screened for the virus till December 24 out of which 23 more were reported positive.

As many as 17564 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 181 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

