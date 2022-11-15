23 more test positives for dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 23 more dengue cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,662.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that 74 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 26 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 25 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 23 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 59 were confirmed cases, with 41 belonging to Rawalpindi, adding one patient was in a critical condition at BBH.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer added that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,047 FIRs, sealed 682 premises, issued Challans to 7,880, notices to 14,494, and a fine of Rs 10,970,643 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.