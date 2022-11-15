UrduPoint.com

23 More Test Positives For Dengue In RWP

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

23 more test positives for dengue in RWP

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :As many as 23 more dengue cases were reported in the district during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 4,662.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that 74 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 26 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 25 to the District Headquarters Hospital, and 23 to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

He informed that out of the total admitted patients, 59 were confirmed cases, with 41 belonging to Rawalpindi, adding one patient was in a critical condition at BBH.

Giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer added that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had registered 3,047 FIRs, sealed 682 premises, issued Challans to 7,880, notices to 14,494, and a fine of Rs 10,970,643 imposed on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

Related Topics

Dengue Benazir Bhutto Fine Rawalpindi January Family From

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

14 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

35 minutes ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

53 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

2 hours ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.