23 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Tharparkar, taking tally of confirmed cases to 101 in the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mubeen Memon, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that out of 101 cases 10 had so far recovered. While 78 patients have been quarantined at their home.