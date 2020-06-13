UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

23 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Tharparkar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

23 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Tharparkar

As many as 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Tharparkar, taking tally of confirmed cases to 101 in the district

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :As many as 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Tharparkar, taking tally of confirmed cases to 101 in the district.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mubeen Memon, in a statement on Saturday, confirmed that out of 101 cases 10 had so far recovered. While 78 patients have been quarantined at their home.

Related Topics

Tharparkar

Recent Stories

Pakistan needs to  invest Rs. 6.5 Trillion in edu ..

4 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi tests positive for Coronavirus

18 minutes ago

Gang of motorcycle lifters busted

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Marines' 61st passing out parade held at ..

3 minutes ago

Measures introduced to promote agriculture sector

3 minutes ago

Govt abolishes 10 withholding taxes: Hafeez Shaikh ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.