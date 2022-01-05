UrduPoint.com

23 More Tested Positive Of Deadly Coronavirus In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 23 more patients were tested positive of the fatal coronavirus during the last 24 hours in the district, with nine belonging to the Potohar town, seven from Rawalpindi Cantonment, three from Gujar Khan, two from Taxila and one of each case has arrived from Chakwal and Rawal town.

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management centre on Wednesday,25 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to three city facilities, including 11 in the Institute of Urology, nine in Fauji Foundation and five in Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The report updated that two patients were on ventilators in critical condition, ten stable and 13 oxygen support.

Around 4,576,438 people, including 44,550 health workers, had so far been vaccinated against the fatal disease since the start of the vaccination drive from March 10," it informed. District Health Authority added that 38,292 patients had been discharged after recovery out of 39,632 tested positives so far, adding 111 were quarantined, including 91 at homes and 20 in the isolation centres. In addition, the report updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,618 samples were collected, out of which 1,595 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 1.42 per cent.

