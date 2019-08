(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Multan Electric Power Company MEPCO ) Authority has promoted 23 linemen-I to linemen-II.

According to Mepco press release issued here on Thursday, the promoted employees included Muhammad Hassan from Lodhran, Abdul Ghaffar from Multan, Zafar Hussain from Muzaffargarh, Muhammad Arshad from Luddan and others.