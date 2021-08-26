23 national parks established in Pakistan to overcome climate change: Zartaj Gul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said on Thursday that 23 national parks had been established in the country in addition to planting one billion trees to overcome the climate change.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Kalash Park near Kamalpur Interchange Sargodha Road Faisalabad, she said that Pakistan was facing worst effects of climate change which was not only increasing temperature but also badly affecting the ecosystem.

She said that Prime Minister took cognizance of the issue in-time and prioritized it by initiating 10 billion tsunami tree programme in the country.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as global leader on climate change as he had motivated Pakistani as well as international community to plant maximum trees to overcome climate change.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had put the country on right track of progress and prosperity and the people would soon reap the fruits of national development.

Zartaj Gul said the government had also introduced E-vehicles to minimize the impact of environmental hazards, whereas barren lands were being under plough under Recharge Pakistan Programme. Similarly, the district administrations had also been activated to adopt environmental friendly policies and plant maximum trees under clean & green programme, she said.

She said that all brick kilns were being converted to zigzag technology to control environmental pollution, however, public cooperation was imperative to achieve the desired results of this programme.

She said that Imran Khan was the first Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan who took people into confidence through his performance.

Only the PTI government had raised voice effectively against the oppression and barbarism in Held Valley by the Indian government.

She said the PM also exposed the ugly face of Modi government by highlighting its atrocities at all international forums including the United Nations.

She said that Pakistan adopted a clear stance that it would not become a part of any war rather it would support the peace process in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also clearly refused to give airbases for destructive purposes.

She said that past governments had wasted public money only on roads, bridges and buildings but Prime Minister Imran Khan had planned to spend it on the people and in this connection, Ehsas programme was launched to help the poor, widows, laborers, farmers and disabled persons whereas the entire money distributing system had been made computerized to ensure transparency to eliminate the corruption from it.

She said that 30% amount of Ehsas programme was being spent in Sindh as the people of this province were living in very miserable condition due to ill-conceived policies and corruption of its rulers.

She said the PTI government had issued Kisan cards to farmers to bring revolution in agriculture sector, whereas poor people had been issued health cards so that they could avail quality health facilities.

The prime minister also introduced 'one nation one curriculum' to overcome gap between the rich and the poor which would also help in developing one nation in the country.

Provincial Minister for Colonies Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Aliand others were also present on the occasion.