Open Menu

23 Netted Over Several Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 12:40 PM

23 netted over several violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District police on Friday arrested 23 criminals and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to police spokesperson,the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Imran,Ahmed,Nouman,Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman,Rehmat, Amjad,Adnan,Iqbal,Saqib,Saqlain, Moeed and others.

Police recovered 145 liters liquor,210 empty bottles,eight pistols,seven rounds,188 bullets,1.4 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

5 minutes ago
 March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

43 minutes ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

4 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

12 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan