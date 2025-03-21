23 Netted Over Several Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) District police on Friday arrested 23 criminals and recovered contraband from their possession.
According to police spokesperson,the teams of different police stations raided the areas under their jurisdiction and arrested Imran,Ahmed,Nouman,Naeem, Shakeel, Raheel, Rehman,Rehmat, Amjad,Adnan,Iqbal,Saqib,Saqlain, Moeed and others.
Police recovered 145 liters liquor,210 empty bottles,eight pistols,seven rounds,188 bullets,1.4 kg hashish,1.3 kg heroin and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO
March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA
Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event
UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation
Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..
UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince
Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 netted over several violations3 minutes ago
-
President approves remission for prisoners on Pakistan Day, Eid ul Fitr3 minutes ago
-
Two held for kite flying and selling3 minutes ago
-
Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO5 minutes ago
-
Agriculture department issues recommendations for better wheat care13 minutes ago
-
DC highlights critical challenges facing the nation23 minutes ago
-
Minor boy’s tortured body found in DI Khan23 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes notice of hygiene violations in govt slaughterhouse23 minutes ago
-
Drug court awards three-year imprisonment to accused23 minutes ago
-
15 power pilferers held33 minutes ago
-
Rs. 39 hike in FED per cigarette pack may generate additional revenue of Rs. 67.4b1 hour ago
-
Kashmir Council EU pays tributes to Kashmir freedom struggle leader late Syed Ali Ahmed Shah2 hours ago