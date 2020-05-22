UrduPoint.com
23 New Cases Take Corona Infected Tally To 602 In GB

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:48 PM

23 new cases take corona infected tally to 602 in GB

After 23 new positives cases of coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan the total numbers of cases have swelled to 602 in the province, the health department data revealed

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :After 23 new positives cases of coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan the total numbers of cases have swelled to 602 in the province, the health department data revealed.

It said that until now as many as 402 patients have recovered while the active cases 168, adding that 10 patients were released from hospitals on Friday.

It said that 23 new cases were reported from Gilgit, Skardu and Astore. The Health Department advised people to observe social distancing and wear masks to avoid corona contraction especially on the eve of Eid ul Fitr.

