UrduPoint.com

23 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2023 | 08:29 PM

23 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Health officials on Friday said that 23 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Health officials on Friday said that 23 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio is 0.59 percent while 22 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 3,910 Covid-19 Corona tests were conducted.

Around 242 tests were conducted in Islamabad, 760 in Lahore and 513 in Peshwar with reports of two, six, and three confirmed cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said that the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said that there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports.

He said,"There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports." He said that the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumors. He added that the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 percent of the country's population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said that Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations. He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 including BF.7 in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Flour per kg price go beyond Rs150 in several citi ..

Flour per kg price go beyond Rs150 in several cities

1 second ago
 27 people shifted to shelter home in Faisalabad

27 people shifted to shelter home in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 The Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Atif ..

The Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Atif Chaudhry visits Gawala Colony

57 seconds ago
 Works underway on various sports projects at cost ..

Works underway on various sports projects at cost of Rs 50 bn: Provincial Sports ..

58 seconds ago
 Armenia Says Turkey Lifted Ban on Cargo Traffic by ..

Armenia Says Turkey Lifted Ban on Cargo Traffic by Air

26 seconds ago
 Pb govt enhances 2000 metric ton daily wheat quota ..

Pb govt enhances 2000 metric ton daily wheat quota

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.