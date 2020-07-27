23 new corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :About 23 new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Balochistan while the number of total confirmed patients surged to 11624 in the province on Monday.

According to media coordinator, provincial Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 136,490 people were screened for the virus till July 27, out of which 23 more were reported positive.

As many as 10,023 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 136 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.