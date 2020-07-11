23 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in district Matiari

MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :About 23 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally of confirmed cases to 314 in district Matiari.

According to District focal person for coronavirus Dr Zaheer Memon, 23 new cases were reported positive for COVID-19.

He said that out 0f 314 cases 120 have so far been recovered, two patients have lost their lives while 154 were still under treatment.