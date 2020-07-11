23 New COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In District Matiari
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 11:30 PM
MATIARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :About 23 more people have been tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally of confirmed cases to 314 in district Matiari.
According to District focal person for coronavirus Dr Zaheer Memon, 23 new cases were reported positive for COVID-19.
He said that out 0f 314 cases 120 have so far been recovered, two patients have lost their lives while 154 were still under treatment.