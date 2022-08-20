23 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

Twenty-three new dengue cases were reported in Punjab on Saturday, while no death was caused by the virus

According to the Health Department, a total of 560 cases of dengue virus have been reported so far during the current year, while two people died of the virus and 96 patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) reported seven cases of dengue in Rawalpindi, nine in Lahore, two in Gujranwala, one each in Vehari, Chakwal, Khanewal, Multan and Okara during the last 24 hours.

All suspected patients have been kept under surveillance and their tests are being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad killed dengue larvae at 2,420 places in the province during the ongoing daily surveillance.

The squad conducted surveillance at 353,385 indoor and 102,762 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours.

The P&SHD urged people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.