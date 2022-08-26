23 new govt hospitals being built in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday informed that 23 new government hospitals were being built for the people of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday informed that 23 new government hospitals were being built for the people of Punjab.

Chairing a meeting held at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education here, she said the government wanted to provide convenience to the people by opening new government hospitals on time.

She said that work was in progress round the clock on development projects in the government teaching institutions of the province.

Dr. Yasmin said that through 23 new government hospitals, international level medical facilities would be provided to the people.

The minister reviewed the ongoing progress of the under-construction Child Block, University of Child Health Sciences and under-construction DG Khan Institute of Cardiology at Gangaram Hospital Lahore.

She directed Secretary C&W Mujahid Shair Dil to complete all development projects in time. The secretary and related officers gave a briefing to the minister.

Special Secretary Mohammad Usman, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, MD Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Mian Zahid-ul-Rehman, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr. Athar and officers of C&W and IDP participated in the meeting.