UrduPoint.com

23 New Govt Hospitals Being Built In Punjab: Dr Yasmin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2022 | 08:21 PM

23 new govt hospitals being built in Punjab: Dr Yasmin

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday informed that 23 new government hospitals were being built for the people of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday informed that 23 new government hospitals were being built for the people of Punjab.

Chairing a meeting held at the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical Education here, she said the government wanted to provide convenience to the people by opening new government hospitals on time.

She said that work was in progress round the clock on development projects in the government teaching institutions of the province.

Dr. Yasmin said that through 23 new government hospitals, international level medical facilities would be provided to the people.

The minister reviewed the ongoing progress of the under-construction Child Block, University of Child Health Sciences and under-construction DG Khan Institute of Cardiology at Gangaram Hospital Lahore.

She directed Secretary C&W Mujahid Shair Dil to complete all development projects in time. The secretary and related officers gave a briefing to the minister.

Special Secretary Mohammad Usman, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Dr. Masood Sadiq, MD Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Mian Zahid-ul-Rehman, MS Gangaram Hospital Dr. Athar and officers of C&W and IDP participated in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Progress All Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Flood-hit hockey turf restored in two days

Flood-hit hockey turf restored in two days

1 minute ago
 28000 food hampers, 11000 tents provided to flood ..

28000 food hampers, 11000 tents provided to flood hit people

1 minute ago
 Biden Creates Arctic Ambassador Post to Further US ..

Biden Creates Arctic Ambassador Post to Further US Interests in Region - State D ..

1 minute ago
 PGA Punjab Inter Club Golf to get underway at Laho ..

PGA Punjab Inter Club Golf to get underway at Lahore Gymkhana course

1 minute ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Trading Up Almost 5%, Top $3 ..

Gas Futures in Europe Trading Up Almost 5%, Top $3,400 Per Thousand Cubic Meters

35 minutes ago
 Moderna Suing Pfizer/BioNTech for Copying COVID Va ..

Moderna Suing Pfizer/BioNTech for Copying COVID Vaccine's mRNA Technology

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.