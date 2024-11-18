23 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM
Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday apprehended 23 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling drugs, and possessing illegal weapons recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession
A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Ramna, Sumbal, Industrial Area, Shamas Colony, Noon, Koral, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, Golra, Khanna, Sihala and Bani Gala police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling activities and possessing illegal weapons.
He said the police team also recovered 1863-gram heroin, 220-gram hashish and 92-gram ice, eleven 30-bore pistols, one SMG gun and dagger from their possession.
Moreover, five absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operations said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.
Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.
Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, and emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.
