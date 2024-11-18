Open Menu

23 Outlaws Arrested; Drugs, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 08:26 PM

23 outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday apprehended 23 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling drugs, and possessing illegal weapons recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Monday apprehended 23 outlaws involved in different criminal activities including selling drugs, and possessing illegal weapons recovered a huge cache of drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police Ramna, Sumbal, Industrial Area, Shamas Colony, Noon, Koral, Bhara Kahu, Bani Gala, Golra, Khanna, Sihala and Bani Gala police station teams took legal action against the accused involved in drug peddling activities and possessing illegal weapons.

He said the police team also recovered 1863-gram heroin, 220-gram hashish and 92-gram ice, eleven 30-bore pistols, one SMG gun and dagger from their possession.

Moreover, five absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operations said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace.

Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the relevant police station, and emergency helpline "Pukar-15" to help make the city crime-free through cooperation between the police and the public.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Bani Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

SMEDA celebrates world Women Entrepreneurship Day

4 minutes ago
 Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in ..

Authority crackdown on unhygienic marriage hall in Attock

4 minutes ago
 2 brothers killed in Jamrud

2 brothers killed in Jamrud

4 minutes ago
 Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet di ..

Senate body on IT discusses nationwide internet disruption

12 minutes ago
 SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in ..

SSP issues security orders for sefety of women in BISP centers

8 minutes ago
 APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere fo ..

APHC urges India to create conducive atmosphere for dialogue on Kashmir

8 minutes ago
Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issu ..

Meeting held about DC Office security, local, issuance of arms license in Quetta

8 minutes ago
 Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protec ..

Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction aims to protect ancient, cultural sites

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illega ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews steps to check illegal profiteering

5 minutes ago
 Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger a ..

Argentina snubs G20 launch of global anti-hunger alliance

5 minutes ago
 17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on ..

17TH Aalmi Urdu Conference 2024," Set to Begin on December 5

16 minutes ago
 Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

Xen, SDO among 6 suspended over negligence

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan