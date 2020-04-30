23 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

Police have arrested 23 outlaws including, kite sellers, gamblers and shopkeepers over the violation of lockdown during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 23 outlaws including, kite sellers, gamblers and shopkeepers over the violation of lockdown during last 24 hours.

Police also booked two Khateeb Qari Khalid Mahmood and Muhammad Faroof on the violation of laud speaker act.

The kite sellers were identified as Taria, Abu Bakar, Mustansar, Abdul Rauf and Abdullah.

Peoples colony police arrested a citizen over releasing fake cheque of Rs 2.7 million to rice dealer Faisala Akram. Police also held 5 gamblers--Amir, Akhtar, Shakeel, Imran, Abid and recovered stake money from them.

Likewise, police nabbed 10 shopkeepers over violation of lockdown and opening shops illegally.

They were identified as Gulzar Ahmed, Gulfam Hussain, Shahid, Munawar, Afnan, Asif Ali, Saif, Abdul Wahab, Usama and Nadeem.

All the accused have been sent behind bars after registration of cases against them.