UrduPoint.com

23 Outlaws Held In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 08:05 PM

23 outlaws held in capital

Islamabad police have arrested 23 criminals from different areas in the city and recovered narcotics and weapons with ammunition from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 23 criminals from different areas in the city and recovered narcotics and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

Kohsar police arrested three accused namely Shamoon Masih, Waheed Masih and Imran alias Baggi and recovered 2,200 gram heroin and 1120 gram hashish from their possession, a news release on Monday said.

It said that Golra police arrested five accused namely Sohail, Niaz, Arshad, Michael and Jibran and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. Noon police arrested two accused during snap checking namely Wajahat, Sarwar and Sonia Bibi involved in drug peddling and recovered 1,118 gram ice, 1,115 gram heroin, one 44 bore gun and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Moreover, Koral police arrested two accused namely Jawad and Ali and recovered 1,485 gram hashish from their possession.

Bhara Kahu and Industrial Area police arrested two accused during snap checking namely Nazakat alias Sani, Tahir and Faisal and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession, it added.

Secretariat and Tarnol police arrested two accused namely Rohail Abbas and Pervaiz Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition. Nilore police team arrested two accused namely Masood and Faisal involved in possessing illegal weapons and recovered one Kalashnikov and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession, the news release said.

Cases against all the nominated culprits have been registered and further investigations are underway.

It may be mentioned that Islamabad police had formed special teams of various police stations to reduce crime rate in the Federal capital.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police May Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Youth burnt to death, two injured in fire incident ..

Youth burnt to death, two injured in fire incident

6 minutes ago
 Dacoits allegedly rape woman

Dacoits allegedly rape woman

6 minutes ago
 President congratulates Pakistan for win against W ..

President congratulates Pakistan for win against West Indies

12 minutes ago
 Experts demand resolving water stress for sustaina ..

Experts demand resolving water stress for sustainable future

13 minutes ago
 Spain in grip of heatwave as France braces for soa ..

Spain in grip of heatwave as France braces for soaring temperatures

13 minutes ago
 Ryanair faces strike in Spain during summer break

Ryanair faces strike in Spain during summer break

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.