23 outlaws held, stolen items recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad police, on Monday, have arrested 23 outlaws from various areas of the city during last 24 hours and recovered stolen items from them.

According to police spokesman, upon receiving a call from a citizen about car theft, Industrial-Area police acted swiftly, chased the stolen vehicle and nabbed two car lifters with the help of motorway police.

The nabbed persons have been identified as Irfan and Waqas and police recovered stolen car from their possession.

Golra police arrested two accused Iqbal and Naseer and recovered stolen jewelry and electronic equipment from their possession. Sihala police arrested two accused Arslan and Sadiq and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Nilore and Ramana police arrested four accused Nabeel, Nawazish, Nawaz and Yousuf and recovered one 30 bore pistol each from their possession.

Likewise, Koral, Tarnol and Loi Bher police arrested Anjeel, Ghazanfer, Jameel, Manahil Abbasi, Habib and Inam besides recovery of six pistols from them. Khanna police arrested two accused Mahmood and Ehtsham and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Karachi company police team arrested five accused including two women involved in immoral activities and recovered three wine bottles from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.