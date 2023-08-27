23 outlaws including 19 gamblers held

ATTOCk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Police in different parts of Attock district arrested as many as 23 outlaws including 19 gamblers during campaign launched against anti-social elements on Sunday, recovering illegal weapons, stake money and pets, police sources said.

In the first incident, Rangoo police raided a gambling den in village Tajjak where gambling was being carried out over cock-fight. As many as 16 gamblers were arrested while nine cocks and bet money worth 83 thousand was also recovered on the spot.

Separately, Pindigheb raided at a snooker club where gambling was held over a match. As many as three persons were arrested while bet money was also seized by police.

Meanwhile, the Hazro police foiled a robbery bid by arresting three persons planning for robbery along with service road of Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Nartoppa village.

Acting on a tip off that three suspicious persons in a car with weapons present in the area for planning for rob the motorists are present and a raiding team reached at the spot and rounded the three persons.

The suspects were identified Zahid Iqbal- native of Abbottabad, Asif Jehanzaib- a native of Swabi and Shoukat Khan- a native of Haripur.

Illegal weapons including a 223 bore gun, three 30 bore pistol and one 12 bore gun was also recovered from their possession.

The same police arrested a man wanted in murder and attempt murder case who shot dead a man and injured over old enmity in day broad light assassination incident in busy commercial center on July 31.

Adil Khan has reported to Police that his father Majeed Khan was nominated by one Abdul Hanan in murder case of his son Asif Khan. He was subsequently arrested and later release on bail from Lahore high court.

Police sources said that to take revenge of killing of his brother, Zubair Khan showered bullets over Majeed Khan and his son Adil Khan when they were going for shopping in the bazar subsequently Majeed Khan was died on the spot while his son Adil Khan was injured critically.

The assailant managed to escape from the scene successfully. On Sunday police traced the nominated accused through human intelligence and arrested him.