23 Outlaws Including Impersonator Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:16 PM

23 outlaws including impersonator arrested

Islamabad police have arrested 23 outlaws including a person involved in looting people after impersonating himself as policeman and recovered snatched cash, stolen car, two motorbikes, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 23 outlaws including a person involved in looting people after impersonating himself as policeman and recovered snatched cash, stolen car, two motorbikes, narcotics and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Margallah police arrested a car lifter namely Yusrat Khan and recovered stolen car from him, while police also arrested Asad and recovered 150 gram heroin from him. Aabpara police arrested accused Sameer Sadiq and recovered 10 liters alcohol from him.

Secretariat police nabbed Zaheer Sadiq and recovered iron punch from him. A team of Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) arrested a bike lifter namely Zeeshan and recovered stolen bike from him, while police team also arrested three other accused Mohsin Shahzad, Anwer Khan and Hamza Sadeeq and recovered two pistols as well as five liters alcohol wine from their possession.

Bhar Kahu police arrested accused Adeel and recovered a pistol of 30 bore from him. Karachi company police arrested accused Shamoon Masih and recovered 10 liters alcohol from him.

Golra police apprehended a drug peddler namely Zeeshan Qadir and recovered 1050 gram hashish from him, while police team also arrested two persons namely Qamar Zaman and Amjad over violation of section 144. Industrial-Area police arrested Najeeb and Usman and recovered four wine bottles from their possession. Noon police arrested a bike lifter namely Bilawal Shah and recovered stolen motorbike from him.

Shams colony police arrested accused Kamran Younas and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Waseem and recovered a pistol of 30 bore from him.

Khanna police arrested a person namely Saqlain who involved in looting people after impersonating himself as a policeman and recovered snatched mobile phone from him.

Nilore police arrested two accused Maneeb-Ur-Rehman and Abdul Magheez for having one 30 bore pistol and one iron respectively. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them.

During special checking in the city, police nabbed two proclaimed offenders.

