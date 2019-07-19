23 outlaws including three dacoits arrested in Islamabad

The police arrested 23 outlaws including three dacoits and recovered motorcycles, illegal weapons with ammunition a police spokesman said here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The police arrested 23 outlaws including three dacoits and recovered motorcycles, illegal weapons with ammunition a police spokesman said here on Friday.

According to details, DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had ordered all zonal police officers to accelerate efforts to curb vehicle and motorbikes theft, street crimes and other heinous nature of crimes from Capital and high vigilance should be maintained at all entry exit points.

A police team headed by SHO Tarnol Shamas Akbar along with ASI Muhammad Saleem and other officials busted a three members dacoits gang who were identified as Abdul Razzaq, Noor Ud Din and Usman khan.

Bhara Kahu police recovered nine tin of bear from Hasnain while Bani Gala police arrested a culprit namely Ibrar Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol.

10 culprits for constructing buildings illegally were also nabbed by Bani Gala police.

CIA Police have arrested two accused namely Yasir Masih and Abdul Salam and recovered 200 litre wine from their possession.

Ramna Police arrested Muhammad Abbas and recovered one 12 bore gun while Shehzad Town police recovered 220 gram hashish from a culprit Refon Shah.

Nilore police have arrested two accused identified as Malik Paras and Malik Younus and recovered two klashnicoves while Koral police recovered two 30 bore pistols from Sami Ullah and Ayaz Ahmad.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway .