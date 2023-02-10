23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 10th, 2023) The Foreign Office has confirmed that 23 Pakistani nationals have been evacuated from the quake-hit Turkiye, while no casualties were reported so far.

Speaking at weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the Pakistanis were evacuated from Gaziantep University and accommodated in Adana city.

She said sixteen of these evacuated persons will be brought back to Pakistan, while the rest will be shifted to Istanbul.

She said the country’s missions in Turkiye and Syria remained in constant touch with the relevant authorities to provide relief to Pakistanis affected by the earthquake.