23 Passengers Die As Bus Plunges Into Ravine In Azad Kashmir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 01:28 PM

23 passengers die as bus plunges into ravine in Azad Kashmir

Police say that seven passengers died on the spot and the death toll climbed as the injured were being shifted to nearby hospital

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 3rd, 2021) At least 23 people were killed and over nine others injured as a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Azad Jammu Kashmir’s Pallandri area, police said Wednesday.

The police said that more than 30 passengers were on board the ill-fated bus which was on its way to Rawalpindi.

Seven passengers died on the spot but the death toll rose up as the injured were being shifted to nearby hospital.

The rescue workers also reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Baloch.

