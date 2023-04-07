23 passengers wounded as bus overturned

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :At least 23 passengers were wounded when a coaster was overturned near Jahangir morr,Samundri road here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 said that a coaster boarding pilgrims (Zaireen) was heading towards Sufi Barkat Ali Shrine from Sahiwal when it overturned.As a result, 14 passengers suffered critical and nine others sustained minor injuries.

The critically injured persons were shifted to Allied hospital,while others were discharged after providing first aid by rescue team.

The injured shifted to hospital included Sanawal, Haneef, Moaz (12), Abid , M. Tufail (70), Azhar Hayat, Zia ur Rehman (9), Ahmad , Barkat Ali , Saif Ullah , Ameer Hamza , Manzoor Hussain , Sabar and Nadeem.

The injured provided first aid included Allah Ditta, Arshid Ali, M. Boota, M. Irfan, Aalam Shair, Javeed Iqbal, Asad Ali, Zulfiqar Ali and Ali Ahmad.

They all belonged to Chak no 65, Sahiwal.