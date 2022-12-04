23 people shifted to shelter home

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 23 helpless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours here.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that 14 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, seven from Sargodha Road, and two persons were picked from other parts of the city and shifted to shelter home at City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at shelter home but also dinner, he added.