UrduPoint.com

23 People Shifted To Shelter Home

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 08:54 PM

23 people shifted to shelter home

The district administration shifted 23 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 23 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Tuesday that 16 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, 5 from Samundri Road and two from D-type area and shifted them to shelter home at the City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at shelter home but also served dinner, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Samundri From

Recent Stories

Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Re ..

Russia's Rosatom to Test Fuel for Pilot Nuclear Reactor in 2023

1 second ago
 Share of Russian Gas in Austrian Imports Cut from ..

Share of Russian Gas in Austrian Imports Cut from 80% to 20% - Austrian Chancell ..

3 seconds ago
 Fiji votes under media blackout

Fiji votes under media blackout

5 seconds ago
 FM in New York to host special 'G-77 and China Min ..

FM in New York to host special 'G-77 and China Ministerial' meeting

6 seconds ago
 Dr. Sania Nishtar visits Govt School for Blind Stu ..

Dr. Sania Nishtar visits Govt School for Blind Students

8 seconds ago
 Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time ..

Late Rahimullah Yousafzai honoured with life time achievement award

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.