23 people shifted to shelter home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration shifted 23 homeless people from different parts of the city to shelter homes through shuttle service during the last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Tuesday that 16 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars, 5 from Samundri Road and two from D-type area and shifted them to shelter home at the City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at shelter home but also served dinner, he added.