23 People Shot Dead In Musakhel After Offloaded From Vehicles
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2024 | 01:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Terrorists killed 23 travellers in the Musakhel area of Balochistan after offloading them from trucks and buses early Monday morning.
SP Musakhel, Ayub Achakzai said armed individuals intercepted the vehicles on the inter-provincial highway and forced some passengers offloaded in the Rarasham area of the district. Terrorists killed the travellers by opening fire at them after the identity check, he added.
He said that the militants also set 10 vehicles on fire. He said that police and Levies arrived at the scene and transferred the bodies to the hospital.
He said that authorities have begun further investigations into the incident.
Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strongly condemned the terrorism incident near Musakhel and expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. The CM has sought the report of the incident and order to investigate the matter.
The Chief Minister of Balochistan expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of 23 innocent people. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the cowardly act of terrorists.
Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that both terrorists and their facilitators will be brought to justice.
