23 per cent of Rawalpindi youngsters vaccinated against corona

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) District Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal has said that over 23 per cent of youngsters aged 12 to 17 had so far immunized against the fatal coronavirus since the launch of the drive from September 2021.

Giving details of the vaccination being carried out in the entire district, the CEO told APP that 9581 teenagers had received the anti-Covid vaccine so far in the Rawalpindi Cantonment area out of the set target to cover 58,338 youngsters in the area while 21,833 jabbed themselves in Rawal town area of the total 63,318 eligible for it.

In the Potohar town area,4668 received a total of 74,228, while 8418 in the Gujar Khan area of 40,699.

Similarly,2419 adolescents were immunized out of the total 7157 in Kotli sattian area,1203 in Murree of 14,004,15,936 in Taxila of 40,666,7908 Kahutta of 13,231 and 1407 received the dose in Kalar Syeda area to cover the total 13,033 young populations, she added.

Dr Faiza informed that 18 teams were visiting around 192 schools and colleges across the district under the campaign to complete the vaccination task while the remaining youngsters out of the educational institutions were getting themselves vaccinated at the 26 vaccination centres operating in the district.

The CEO informed that "Free of cost Pfizer vaccine is being given to teenagers while Form B of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is mandatory for jabs", she added.

