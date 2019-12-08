UrduPoint.com
23 Pharma Units Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :National Task Force formed by Drugs Regulation Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has so far sealed 23 pharma units for violating Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act 2012 in the province.

DRAP sources said here on Sunday that a special campaign had been started against those pharmaceutical companies which violating Drug Act 1976 and DRAP Act-2012.

In this regard, all drug inspectors have been assigned their duties to inspect the pharmaceutical units in areas falling in their jurisdiction.

During the inspection of last two week, 23 medicines units including 21 herbal and two allopathic pharma units were sealed in the city while over 130 samples of herbal, neutraceutical and allopathy drugs were collected by drug inspectors and sent to drug testing labs for their analysis.

The pharmaceutical units which were sealed located three at Thokar Niaz Beg, 12 in Sundar Industrial State, two each in Ferozpur road area and Sheikhupura road area, two in Multan, one each in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura.

The sources said that after analysis of drug samples from drug testing labs, the analysis report would be sent for prosecution in drug courts.

Meanwhile, different health organizations including Pakistan Pharmacists Association and Drugs Lawyers Forum welcomed the initiative of the government and termed it a step towards right direction to curb the menace of spurious medicines and supremacy of law.

