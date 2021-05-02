23 points set up to check corona SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal, has issued directives to the Duty Officer Headquarters to prevent the spread of Corona virus and ensure implementation of SOPS and use of masks during travel.

In view of this, special mask checking points have been set up at 23 places in Rawalpindi city and 137 traffic officers have been deployed including 05 circle in-charges, 24 inspectors, 76 traffic wardens and 32 traffic assistants.

During the checking, we will ensure implementation of masks and government SOPs among the citizens. On this occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Rai Mazhar Iqbal urged citizens to wear masks for their own safety he said, adding that the city traffic police officers would ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs to contain virus.

It is prime duty of traffic wardens to provide assistance to travelers while driving, he added.