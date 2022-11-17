23 police officers, Jawans received certificates, cash prizes

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Ali Khan on Thursday awarded appreciation certificates and cash prizes to 23 officers and Jawan of district police on successful recovery of a kidnapped infant and arresting the accused.

The officers and Jawans included ASP Cantt Nowshera Waqas, DSP City Charsadda Ehsan Shah, DSP Tangi Taj Mohammad, Inspector Riaz Khan, Inspector Jawad Khan, Sub-Insepctors Haroon Khan, Shahzad Khan and Adil Khan, ASI Sajid Iqbal and police Jawans.

On this occasion, RPO appreciated the police performance and said that due to stick and carrot policy the performance of KP police force has improved to a great extent. He directed all police stations to facilitate masses in their miseries and treat them in good manners to improve the image of police.