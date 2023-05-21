UrduPoint.com

23 Police Personnel Gets Rs 6.1 Mln For Medical Expenses

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2023 | 09:40 PM

23 police personnel gets Rs 6.1 mln for medical expenses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the police welfare management committee has given Rs 6.1 million to 23 personnel for medical expenses.

DIG Welfare Punjab Police Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin said that in the first meeting held this month, Rs 5.194 million were approved to pay the medical bills of 19 officials, while in the second meeting, Rs 948,000 were given to pay the medical bills of four officials.

The said amount had been given to the officials of Lahore, Sargodha, Jhang, Multan, Rawalpindi, Vehari and other districts for medical expenses.

According to the details, Rawalpindi sub-inspector Mukhtar Hussain was given one million rupees for bone marrow transplant, Khanewal head constable Muhammad Ishaq was given Rs 1.

5 million for daughter's cancer treatment, while Kasur sub-inspector Jamal Naseer Khan and constable Majid Abbas were given Rs 500,000 each.

In the same way, the rest of the officials have been sanctioned different amounts of assistance according to their cases which they have received.

The DIG said that meetings of the welfare management committee were being held regularly, and all possible relief was being given to the officials by acting without delay on the requests coming from all over the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Police Punjab Kasur Jhang Sargodha Rawalpindi Same Khanewal Vehari Ghazi Cancer All From Million

Recent Stories

Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economi ..

Art Dubai 2023 generates AED143 million in economic impact and attracts 23,500 h ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement in Sudan

29 minutes ago
 32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences t ..

32nd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair commences tomorrow

29 minutes ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collec ..

Jewels of Emirates Show to unveil exquisite collections of gold, jewellery

44 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs seizes 330 tonnes, 200 samples banne ..

Dubai Customs seizes 330 tonnes, 200 samples banned under CITES Convention

59 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends results ceremony of Itqan Prog 2022-2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.