23 Poultry Farm Owners Given Registration Certificates In Faisalabad

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 05:07 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : The Livestock Department has given away provisional registration certificates to 23 poultry farm owners belonging to Toba Tek Singh and Jhang districts.

Director Livestock Dr Mahmood Akhtar distributed certificates among 18 farm owners of TT Singh and five of Jhang.

Officers concerned were also present.

Dr Mahmood said that under the Poultry Production Act-2016, registration of poultry farms had become imperative for farm owners.

He also reviewed plantation drive under 'Plant for Pakistan' campaign and directed the officers for carrying out maximum plantation.

More Stories From Pakistan

