23 Power Pilferers Held

Faizan Hashmi Published August 13, 2025 | 01:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) teams on Wednesday nabbed 23 power pilferers from various areas.

According to the spokesperson,FESCO task teams conducted operations in different areas and arrested 23 power thieves red-handed.

They were identified as Kashif,Kaleem,Umar,Tajamal,Farhat,Furqan,Fahim,Nabeel,Nouman,Ali,Kamran,Sajjad, Waheedullah,Shafi Klyar,Abdullah,Wali Muhammad and others.

Further investigation was underway.

