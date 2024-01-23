Open Menu

23 Power Pilferers In LESCO's Shalimar Division Caught

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 10:07 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) special inspection teams checked power connections and transmission lines in various areas of its Shalimar Division and found 23 customers were pilfering electricity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company's (LESCO) special inspection teams checked power connections and transmission lines in various areas of its Shalimar Division and found 23 customers were pilfering electricity.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the direction of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, a checking operation was conducted under the supervision of X-En Shalimar Division in different areas of the division. Special teams of LESCO checked the connections in village Taqqipura, Thaypur, Laluh and Mojoke areas.

During the checking, he added, 23 accused were found involved in electricity theft by hooking wires on the main supply lines of LESCO.

The inspection teams seized the wires used in electricity theft and got registered five cases against the accused with the respective police stations, besides charging a total of 25,584 units in the form of detection bills.

Chief Executive Officer LESCO Engineer Shahid Haider says that uninterrupted supply of electricity to consumers is the top priority of LESCO and to fulfill this duty complete prevention of electricity theft is very important, therefore all the field staff of LESCO take full action against electricity thieves.

