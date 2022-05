FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :As many as 23 prisoners of Central Jail got remission in the punishment announcedon the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Superintendent Central Jail Chaudhary Asghar Ali said on Sunday that after announcement of remission, 3 prisoners were released from Central Jail whereas prison sentence of 20 prisoners was reduced.