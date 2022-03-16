UrduPoint.com

23 Professional Beggars Held During Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 08:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police, in its crackdowns on professional beggars, arrested 23 beggars to discourage the menace of begging and avoid risk of road accidents due to jaywalking of tramps.

On the directives of the in-charge Beggars Squad, along with their respective teams, took action against the professional beggars, and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city, said the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson on Wednesday.

On this occasion, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz said the special beggar squad was working hard to overcome the increasing number of professional beggars.

"The professional beggars stand on various highways and squares of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also increase risk of accidents.

Therefore, the public is also requested that do not serve alms to them as discouraging such factors will not only improve the society but also the flow of traffic," he said.

More Stories From Pakistan



>