23 profiteers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Food Department in a joint crackdown with police arrested 23 profiteers here on Monday.

Assistant Food Controller Tasbihullah checked the quality of food items at food points in Nasir Bagh and University Town and checked the quality of edible items and prices.

In University Town, four fruit sellers were arrested for selling guava at Rs 250 instead of Rs 120, while in Nasir Bagh, 19 people were arrested for violating the official price list.

The department imposed fined and warned to follow officials price list otherwise action will be taken according to law against them.