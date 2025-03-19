23 Profiteers Arrested For Volition Of Price Control List In Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 09:46 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) At least 23 shopkeepers were arrested for volition of price control, 4 shops were sealed and 18 shopkeepers were fined in different areas of Quetta during operation against profiteers by district administration on Wednesday.
On the instructions of the District Administration Quetta, operations were carried out in different areas under the price control campaign in which strict measures were taken against shopkeepers violating the official price list.
Different teams of the district administration inspected 132 shops, during which 23 shopkeepers were arrested, 4 shops were sealed, 18 shopkeepers were fined,while strict warnings were issued to 50 shopkeepers.
In these operations, butchers, poultry shops, retail stores and milk and yogurt shops in Kuchlak, Samangli, Sariab Road, Joint Road, Gwalambadi Chowk, Spanish Road, Kasi and other areas will be inspected.
The Assistant Commissioner City visited 30 shops in the Sub-Division City, sealed 4 shops and arrested 5 shopkeepers.
The Assistant Commissioner Kuchlak visited 20 shops, held 3 shopkeepers and sealed 3 shops.
Apart from this, Assistant Commissioner Sadar inspected 24 shops on Nawan Kuli and Airport Road, arrested 2 shopkeepers and sealed 2 shops.
Assistant Commissioner Sariab inspected 35 shops in different areas, detained 7 shopkeepers and sealed 3 shops.
Special Magistrate Ehsamuddin Kakar and Special Magistrate Haseeb Sardar visited 30 shops and arrested 4 shopkeepers and sealed 5 shops.
The district administration has made it clear that violation of the government price list would not be tolerated under any circumstances and actions would continue to ensure the availability of goods to the public at the fixed prices.
