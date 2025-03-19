Open Menu

23 Profiteers Arrested For Volition Of Price Control List In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 09:46 PM

23 profiteers arrested for volition of price control list in Quetta

At least 23 shopkeepers were arrested for volition of price control, 4 shops were sealed and 18 shopkeepers were fined in different areas of Quetta during operation against profiteers by district administration on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) At least 23 shopkeepers were arrested for volition of price control, 4 shops were sealed and 18 shopkeepers were fined in different areas of Quetta during operation against profiteers by district administration on Wednesday.

On the instructions of the District Administration Quetta, operations were carried out in different areas under the price control campaign in which strict measures were taken against shopkeepers violating the official price list.

Different teams of the district administration inspected 132 shops, during which 23 shopkeepers were arrested, 4 shops were sealed, 18 shopkeepers were fined,while strict warnings were issued to 50 shopkeepers.

In these operations, butchers, poultry shops, retail stores and milk and yogurt shops in Kuchlak, Samangli, Sariab Road, Joint Road, Gwalambadi Chowk, Spanish Road, Kasi and other areas will be inspected.

The Assistant Commissioner City visited 30 shops in the Sub-Division City, sealed 4 shops and arrested 5 shopkeepers.

The Assistant Commissioner Kuchlak visited 20 shops, held 3 shopkeepers and sealed 3 shops.

Apart from this, Assistant Commissioner Sadar inspected 24 shops on Nawan Kuli and Airport Road, arrested 2 shopkeepers and sealed 2 shops.

Assistant Commissioner Sariab inspected 35 shops in different areas, detained 7 shopkeepers and sealed 3 shops.

Special Magistrate Ehsamuddin Kakar and Special Magistrate Haseeb Sardar visited 30 shops and arrested 4 shopkeepers and sealed 5 shops.

The district administration has made it clear that violation of the government price list would not be tolerated under any circumstances and actions would continue to ensure the availability of goods to the public at the fixed prices.

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

32 minutes ago
 Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified fo ..

Plant for Pakistan: 10 key locations identified for large-scale afforestation

4 minutes ago
 2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee ..

2nd Pakistan-South Africa joint defence committee meeting concludes

4 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as ..

Pakistan, Afghanistan resume cross-border trade as Torkham border reopens after ..

4 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

1 hour ago
PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pled ..

PBM, HMR host Iftaar dinner for WEC students, pledge support for female educatio ..

4 minutes ago
 One in five people feel strong climate change infl ..

One in five people feel strong climate change influence globally: Report

4 minutes ago
 Real Madrid take advantage over Arsenal in women's ..

Real Madrid take advantage over Arsenal in women's Champions League

46 seconds ago
 PBF submits budget proposals to rejuvenate economy

PBF submits budget proposals to rejuvenate economy

48 seconds ago
 NICVD denies allegations regarding additional char ..

NICVD denies allegations regarding additional charge of COO to Wasif Shahzad

49 seconds ago
 23 profiteers arrested for volition of price contr ..

23 profiteers arrested for volition of price control list in Quetta

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan