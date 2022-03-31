UrduPoint.com

23 Ramadan Bazaars Made Functional Across Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed on Thursday visited to Shamsabad and Qadirpur Raan Ramadan bazaars and reviewed arrangements made for Ramadan bazaars.

He directed the officials concerned to make best arrangements for facilitation the people during the Holy month.

The commissioner said that as many as 23 Ramadan bazaars had been made functional across the division.

He said that the Punjab government was providing relief to the citizens as 10 kg flour bag was available in Ramadan Bazaar at Rs 450, Ghee Rs 10 per kg less as compare to market and eggs Rs six less per dozen.

Later, Commissioner visited the market to review the auction process and said that strict monitoring of groceries was underway in the open market.

He said that hoarding and profiteering mafia would be dealt with iron hands in month of Ramadan.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner General Ayub Bukhari and AC Sadar were also present.

