Wana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Unidentified men on Wednesday night stolen 23 sacks of Chilgoza ( pine nuts) from a warehouse at bypass road

The warehouse owner told police that around 10 unidentified men overpowered two guards at gun point and took away23 sacks of chilgoza with them in vehicle.

Police have registered the case and started investigation.