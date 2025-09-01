23 schools in Tandlianwal to remain close till 5th

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The district administration decided to close 23 government schools in tehsil Tandlianwala

till September 05 due to flooding in the area.

According to the district administration spokesman on Monday, in five school buildings out of 23,

relief camps have been set up for flood victims.

The camps are functional at Government Primary School 597-GB, 608-GB, 619-GB, Government High School 53/2 Takra and Government elementary School 612-GB.